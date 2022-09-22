Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Packed Carolina Forest community meeting to discuss River Oaks development

By Eric Richards
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Carolina Forest residents packed into a room at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center to listen, question, and provide input on a proposed development of a portion of River Oaks Golf Course.

David Schwerd, designer for Diamond Shores provided a presentation and answers to residents who had four hours’ worth of questions.

“It’s too soon to say what the actual design changes would be because they’ve all taken time out and left us a variety of information with their cards,” said Schwerd.

As of now, the proposal has around 500 single-family homes that would be built on 172 acres of land. There are also 60 acres of open space, that have been added to the project.

“I thought the presentation was really good, I feel like he was in a tough situation,” said one resident.

Melissa Jost, a resident of Carolina Forest is against the proposal because it would require the removal of trees.

“The way that I see it, going down River Oaks Drive, you look to the right, there are no trees. There have been 900 acres of trees that have been clear cut from my development,” said Jost.

Others were concerned about traffic issues and spoke up.

“I asked about speed bumps,” said Vincent Lehoutsky. “There are several roads there that look like race tracks, like a speedway. Where I live there’s always speeding.”

As standard protocol, traffic impact studies will accompany a project of this magnitude as part of the process of development.

Diamond Shores plans to present its proposal to the Horry County Planning Commission on Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

