One year later psychiatrist says Sheridan Wahl could have experienced a ‘first break’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In June, WMBF news detailed interview summaries and the storyline that led solicitor Ed Clements to not press any criminal charges and close Sheridan Wahl’s case.

The 21-year-old arrived in Myrtle Beach from Tampa, Florida on September 19, 2021. Her body was found at the bottom of the Hannah-Salem Friendfield fire department training tower, two days later, on September 21.

When WMBF news received the aforementioned documents from SLED earlier this year, we filed another records request for the pictures, surveillance videos and recorded interviews in Wahl’s file. We received dozens of pictures and some surveillance videos.

The pictures range from crime scene photos taken at Hannah-Salem Friendfield fire department to pictures taken of Wahl’s burned car, found off Keith Ln. in the Scranton area of Florence County, ten miles from the fire department.

Eight people were interviewed by SLED investigators.

They include Sheridan’s parents, a family friend who saw Sheridan on the 19th in Myrtle Beach, a man who worked at the scooter shop where Sheridan tried to rent a scooter, and a man who gave her a ride from an undisclosed location off Highway 378 to the fire department, a man who had to swerve from hitting her when she allegedly crossed traffic, claiming she “couldn’t die,” and the two firefighters who found her body on the 21st.

Sheridan’s body did not contain any substances and according to her mom, Kelly Wahl, Sheridan had “no known mental disorders.”

Dr. Christina Lynn, the medical director for the Behavioral Health Unit at Grand Strand Medical Center never met Sheridan, but weighed in on the case.

“When you see an odd behavior that’s completely uncharacteristic, and there are no drugs or substances in the body, you really have to start thinking, were they traumatized, are they sleeping and is this a mental health issue?” said Lynn.

Lynn said Wahl may have experienced a ‘first break,’ which can be exhibited as a manic episode.

Lynn also talked about the importance of getting help when people experience behavior that is unusual.

“If you see something, say something, don’t blow it off as minor, or just ‘that person,”' said Lynn.

