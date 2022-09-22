NC woman drowns in Surfside Beach pool, coroner says
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina woman has died after drowning in a pool in Surfside Beach.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said 63-year-old Diane Felts was found unresponsive in a pool at 6001 South Kings Highway. An online search matches the address to part of the Ocean Lakes Family Campground.
Felts was located by first responders at around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and was taken to a hospital.
According to Fowler, she was from the Mount Airy, North Carolina, area.
No other information was immediately available.
