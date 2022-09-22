Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach city staff to paint new mural in Arts & Innovation District

The new mural will be on the south-facing wall at 522 Broadway Street.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach city staff will be putting their artistic talents to the test.

They will be painting a new mural in Myrtle Beach’s Art & Innovation District.

The new mural will be on the south-facing wall at 522 Broadway Street. It will show a child using paint to add color to trees. The mural design was created with the help of the building’s owner.

“It represents the city’s belief that, when provided creative tools and support, children make the world a more beautiful and loving place,” the city of Myrtle Beach posted on its Facebook page.

City staff will start painting the mural in mid-October by using a “paint by number” format.

If you’re looking for other murals in Myrtle Beach, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, F.G. Burroughs-S.B Chapin Art Museum and The Arts Grand Strand teamed up to launch the Myrtle Beach Arts & Gallery Trail. People can use a mobile device to access a list of more than 100 trail sites. The locations include galleries, sculptures, murals and public art.

CLICK HERE for more information and a list of stops.

