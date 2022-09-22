Horry County police searching for missing man

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help locating a man who’s been missing for nearly a week.

The Horry County Police Department said 25-year-old Wallace Denzel Richardson was last seen walking toward Loris at around noon on Sept. 16.

Richardson is described as being around 6′1″ and 180 pounds. He’s also believed to be in the Myrtle Beach area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-248-1520.

