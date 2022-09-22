Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County police searching for missing man

Wallace Denzel Richardson
Wallace Denzel Richardson(HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help locating a man who’s been missing for nearly a week.

The Horry County Police Department said 25-year-old Wallace Denzel Richardson was last seen walking toward Loris at around noon on Sept. 16.

Richardson is described as being around 6′1″ and 180 pounds. He’s also believed to be in the Myrtle Beach area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-248-1520.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a...
Human remains found in Georgetown County; deputies investigating
James Richard Esposito
Myrtle Beach man charged after cashing in stolen lottery tickets, SLED says
Hurricane Fiona is expected to strengthen some more today.
FIRST ALERT: Fiona is now a category 4 hurricane, Hermine likely to form in the Caribbean later this week
Sheridan was last seen alive on Ocean Blvd. in the late morning of September 19.
One year later psychiatrist says Sheridan Wahl could have experienced a ‘first break’

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Beach N’ Chili Fest is back in the Grand Strand
1 hurt in Socastee area shooting, police investigating
2 injured after car hits tree, catches fire on Horry County highway
2 injured after car hits tree, catches fire on Horry County highway
NC woman drowns in Surfside Beach pool, coroner says