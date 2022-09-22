Horry County police arrest man wanted for murder in N.C.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted for murder in North Carolina was arrested in the Myrtle Beach area, according to officials.

The Raleigh Police Department said 34-year-old Deran Anthony Miles is connected to a homicide that took place Wednesday morning.

Authorities said they were called to a shooting where they found 34-year-old Symantia Blythe with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Records show Horry County police arrested Miles and booked him into jail just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

WMBF News has submitted a request to learn more about Miles’ arrest.

He is awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.