Grand Strand Humane Society tackles capacity issues with free adoption event

Grand Strand Humane Society hosts free dog adoption event.(Source: Grand Strand Humane Society)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Humane Society is currently home to many furry friends looking for their forever homes, but they’ve reached their capacity preventing them from helping future dogs in need.

To combat capacity issues, the humane society is hosting a free dog adoption event at the shelter this weekend.

The shelter is in “crisis mode”, currently housing 85 dogs, they need at least 55 dogs to find new homes before they can continue their mission of helping abandoned, abused and injured animals.

The event will run from Sept. 24-25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave.

