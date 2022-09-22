Submit a Tip
‘A friend to all’: Road renamed in honor of late Georgetown County sheriff

Pleasant Hill Road was renamed on Thursday to Lane Cribb Highway.
Pleasant Hill Road was renamed on Thursday to Lane Cribb Highway.(Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One road in Georgetown County now bears the name of its native son and longtime Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb.

Pleasant Hill Road was renamed on Thursday to Lane Cribb Highway.

Cribb was brought up in Pleasant Hill where friends said his main ambition was to be the sheriff of Georgetown County.

Cribb started his law enforcement career in 1973 as an investigator with the state Alcohol Beverage Control Commission. He worked as an investigator with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. He was first elected sheriff in 1992 and served for 26 years. He was the longest-serving sheriff in Georgetown County.

“Lane was a friend to all, and the citizens of Georgetown County were lucky to have him for as many years as they did,” said 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson who attended the unveiling ceremony. “He was a public servant for nearly 40 years and did a lot for the county.”

During his time as sheriff, Cribb started a Reentry Program for felons and has helped 200 former inmates return to society with good-paying jobs.

Cribb also helped victims of domestic abuse. He started a support group called G-Men, Georgetown Men Endorsing Non-Violence, in 2012. The funds raised by the group helped support early efforts to bring a shelter to Georgetown County.

