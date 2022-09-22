Former employee files suit alleging assault by coworker

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The former employee of a Grand Strand-area painting company filed a civil lawsuit alleging she was sexually assaulted by a coworker on the job and the supervisor failed to act.

The defendant is suing Zepol Painting, Rafael Lopez-Perez and a coworker referred to only as John Doe.

According to the suit filed, the alleged incident happened around December 3, 2021, at The Patricia Grand Hotel at 2710 N. Ocean Blvd.

The lawsuit alleges the plaintiff was cleaning a room when John Doe approached and sexually assaulted her. Court documents say the alleged victim left immediately and reported the incident the next day to her boss, Lopez-Perez.

According to court documents, Lopez-Perez reportedly interviewed John Doe and called a meeting between all three. John Doe admitted to the assault during that meeting, the suit states.

The lawsuit says Lopez-Perez did not take any action and John Doe is still an employee.

The lawsuit claims the company and supervisor did not provide a safe working environment and negligently, recklessly, and willfully breached its duty.

The lawsuit claims the former employee’s injuries, pain and suffering will continue, as will lost wages and lost enjoyment of life, leading to a limited ability to engage in normal everyday activities.

The lawsuit seeks damages and a jury trial.

