Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Former employee files suit alleging assault by coworker

Court Generic
Court Generic(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The former employee of a Grand Strand-area painting company filed a civil lawsuit alleging she was sexually assaulted by a coworker on the job and the supervisor failed to act.

The defendant is suing Zepol Painting, Rafael Lopez-Perez and a coworker referred to only as John Doe.

According to the suit filed, the alleged incident happened around December 3, 2021, at The Patricia Grand Hotel at 2710 N. Ocean Blvd.

The lawsuit alleges the plaintiff was cleaning a room when John Doe approached and sexually assaulted her. Court documents say the alleged victim left immediately and reported the incident the next day to her boss, Lopez-Perez.

According to court documents, Lopez-Perez reportedly interviewed John Doe and called a meeting between all three. John Doe admitted to the assault during that meeting, the suit states.

The lawsuit says Lopez-Perez did not take any action and John Doe is still an employee.

The lawsuit claims the company and supervisor did not provide a safe working environment and negligently, recklessly, and willfully breached its duty.

The lawsuit claims the former employee’s injuries, pain and suffering will continue, as will lost wages and lost enjoyment of life, leading to a limited ability to engage in normal everyday activities.

The lawsuit seeks damages and a jury trial.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a...
Human remains found in Georgetown County; deputies investigating
James Richard Esposito
Myrtle Beach man charged after cashing in stolen lottery tickets, SLED says
Hurricane Fiona is expected to strengthen some more today.
FIRST ALERT: Fiona is now a category 4 hurricane, Hermine likely to form in the Caribbean later this week
Sheridan was last seen alive on Ocean Blvd. in the late morning of September 19.
One year later psychiatrist says Sheridan Wahl could have experienced a ‘first break’

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Beach N’ Chili Fest is back in the Grand Strand
Highs will climb into the low-mid 90s today under mostly sunny skies.
FIRST ALERT: Kicking off fall with the warmest day of the week
We have a 90% chance of development over the next five days with this system.
FIRST ALERT: Hermine likely to form in a couple of days
Tico, a rescued racoon, is in the running to be America's Favorite Pet.
SC raccoon in the running to be America’s Favorite Pet