FIRST ALERT: Kicking off fall with the warmest day of the week

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is the first day of fall and the final day of summer-like heat across the Carolinas.

TODAY

Temperatures will climb into the 90s today and flirt with previous records for both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Inland temperatures will reach the mid 90s with the lower 90s on the sand. The humidity alone will bring the feel like temperatures up into the mid-upper 90s by this afternoon. As we head into the evening, our cold front will approach the area.

Highs will climb into the low-mid 90s today under mostly sunny skies.
Highs will climb into the low-mid 90s today under mostly sunny skies.(WMBF)

That cold front will bring the chance of a stray shower or sprinkle later this evening. While we’re not expecting much, a shower or two cannot be ruled out.

The cold front will move through the area tonight and bring a few isolated showers.
The cold front will move through the area tonight and bring a few isolated showers.(WMBF)

HELLO, COLD FRONT

Our first true cold front of the season arrives tonight and into Friday morning, providing for a surge of much cooler air from the northwest.

After being in the 90s, high temperatures on Friday will only climb into the middle 70s with sunny skies and a gusty northwest wind.

Highs will fall into the mid-upper 70s by the end of the week and into the weekend.
Highs will fall into the mid-upper 70s by the end of the week and into the weekend.(WMBF)

The cool weather continues to filter in Friday night for a REAL taste of fall. Temperatures along the Grand Strand will fall into the upper 50s with inland temperatures in the lower 50s. A few isolated spots could drop into the upper 40s. Who’s ready?

The weekend will continue to be very pleasant with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s again on Saturday. Sunday will warm up a bit, but will still be comfortable with afternoon readings in the lower 80s.

