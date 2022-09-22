Submit a Tip
District suspends 15-year-old student accused of bringing loaded gun to Robeson County high school

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WMBF) – A 15-year-old will be suspended for a year after the district said the student brought a loaded gun to St. Pauls High School.

Law enforcement and school administrators searched the student Thursday morning after the 9th grader was seen leaving the campus and then returning.

They said they discovered the loaded gun before the student entered the building.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County has a zero-tolerance policy for weapons on campus. The safety of our students and staff members is paramount. Thanks to the swift action made by staff members and law enforcement, a possible tragedy was avoided,” said Jessica Horne, chief communications officer for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

The school district said charges are expected to follow in the case.

