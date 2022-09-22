Myrtle Beach receives Arbor Day Foundation grant, gives away 400 trees

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach gave away 400 trees to the community on Thursday morning at Myrtle’s Market. In just two hours most of the trees were gone before the event wrapped up.

The City of Myrtle Beach, Arbor Day Foundation and Meritage Homes partnered up for the Tree Distribution Event after the city received money from the Arbor Day Community Tree Donation grant.

Amongst the 400 trees, there were white oaks, red maples and pin oaks.

One local resident Lewis Sceppaquercia was astonished to see they were giving out the red maples so he is bringing six maple trees to his house.

“I’m really happy about this because it’s a big plus. I mean, I like palms and I like pines, but these guys bring me home. So I am happy they did this. This is great for the community. I love everything they are doing and thank you so much for doing this for us,” said Sceppaquercia.

Sceppaquercia is from Upstate New York and bringing a maple tree to his new home in Myrtle Beach brings back memories from his former home.

“We are from New York and to put maple in our yard is to bring us back there. So it is kind of like a home feeling,” said Sceppaquercia. “You cannot replace that tree; It was gorgeous, and I missed the tree.”

Organizers helped homeowners get the information and tools they need to plant the right trees in the right place.

Grant Manager for the City of Myrtle Beach, Drayton Arnold, said that these trees could have a big impact on the environment and bring families together.

“It promotes environmental awareness,” said Arnold. “Being able to plant trees and being able to connect with family members or your parents or whoever it is. You can come out and pick a few trees and find a place to plant it and do it together. It brings everybody together and brings the neighborhood together. It just allows everyone to have a good time,”

The city is planning to apply for the grant again next year.

