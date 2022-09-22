Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Basketball goals recalled due to potential backboard injury hazards

Spalding has received 26 reports of the welds failing, including three backboards completely...
Spalding has received 26 reports of the welds failing, including three backboards completely separating from the pole.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Thousands of Spalding Momentous basketball goals are being recalled after the company received reports of injuries.

Welds in the arm attaching the backboard to the pole of some EZ Portable Basketball Goals can fail, causing the backboard to fall and potentially hurt anyone around, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported in a news release.

Spalding has received 26 reports of the welds failing, including three backboards completely separating from the pole.

One person reported the backboard falling on their head, while another said they were hit on the shoulder and upper torso.

The recall specifically involves Spalding Momentous EZ Assembly Portable Basketball goals with the numbers 1010, 1011 or 1012 printed to the right of the CAUTION statement on the front of the backboard.

All backboard styles are attached to a black metal pole with a black metal arm. The goals have “Spalding” printed on the front of the base and “6E” molded on the back.

According to CPSC, the basketball goals were sold at Academy and Scheels stores nationwide and online at Spalding.com and Amazon.com from May 2021 through April 2022.

Anyone with this goal should stop using it and contact Spalding to arrange for a technician to remove the original arm and install a new one on the goal system.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a...
Human remains found in Georgetown County; deputies investigating
James Richard Esposito
Myrtle Beach man charged after cashing in stolen lottery tickets, SLED says
Hurricane Fiona is expected to strengthen some more today.
FIRST ALERT: Fiona is now a category 4 hurricane, Hermine likely to form in the Caribbean later this week
Sheridan was last seen alive on Ocean Blvd. in the late morning of September 19.
One year later psychiatrist says Sheridan Wahl could have experienced a ‘first break’

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Beach N’ Chili Fest is back in the Grand Strand
The flight into the eye of Hurricane Fiona took place Tuesday morning.
An inside look: Plane flies through eye of Hurricane Fiona
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
In Ukraine, Russia presses military and political campaigns
FILE - Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty in June 2022 to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a...
Jan. 6 hearing witness avoids jail time for Capitol riot
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018.
FTC says Bezos, Jassy must testify in probe of Amazon Prime