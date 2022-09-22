2 injured after car hits tree, catches fire on Horry County highway
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - All lanes of Highway 544 are closed and two people are in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash with a tree ended with a fire.
Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire has been extinguished.
Crews were dispatched to the crash in the area of Persivant Drive and Hwy 544 at 12:51 p.m.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investiagting.
Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.
