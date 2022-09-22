Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

2 injured after car hits tree, catches fire on Horry County highway

2 injured after car hits tree, catches fire on Horry County highway
2 injured after car hits tree, catches fire on Horry County highway(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - All lanes of Highway 544 are closed and two people are in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash with a tree ended with a fire.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire has been extinguished.

Crews were dispatched to the crash in the area of Persivant Drive and Hwy 544 at 12:51 p.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investiagting.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a...
Human remains found in Georgetown County; deputies investigating
James Richard Esposito
Myrtle Beach man charged after cashing in stolen lottery tickets, SLED says
Hurricane Fiona is expected to strengthen some more today.
FIRST ALERT: Fiona is now a category 4 hurricane, Hermine likely to form in the Caribbean later this week
Sheridan was last seen alive on Ocean Blvd. in the late morning of September 19.
One year later psychiatrist says Sheridan Wahl could have experienced a ‘first break’

Latest News

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Coroner: 68-year-old was working in yard when hit, killed by truck off Pee Dee Highway
Sheriff Carter Weaver said traffic is not normally a priority for the sheriff’s office since...
‘It’s time to go to work’: Georgetown Co. Sheriff looks to combat traffic accidents
Police say the bus struck a 15-year-old who was on the sidewalk and then crashed against the...
School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Hampton County.
SCHP: Tractor-trailer collides with disabled truck, causing fiery crash on I-95 in Dillon County