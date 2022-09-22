2 injured after car hits tree, catches fire on Horry County highway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - All lanes of Highway 544 are closed and two people are in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash with a tree ended with a fire.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire has been extinguished.

Crews were dispatched to the crash in the area of Persivant Drive and Hwy 544 at 12:51 p.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investiagting.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.