1 hurt in Socastee area shooting, police investigating

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Socastee area on Thursday.

The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 1:45 p.m. in the area of Highway 707 and Holmestown Road.

Police said the person hurt was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Residents may also see a police presence in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.

