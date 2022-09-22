1 hurt in Socastee area shooting, police investigating
Sep. 22, 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Socastee area on Thursday.
The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 1:45 p.m. in the area of Highway 707 and Holmestown Road.
Police said the person hurt was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Residents may also see a police presence in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.
