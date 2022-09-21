Submit a Tip
Woman charged with dumping litter of puppies into empty parking lot

The Greenville Police Department says a litter of 7 puppies was abandoned in an empty lot...
The Greenville Police Department says a litter of 7 puppies was abandoned in an empty lot Thursday in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets.(Greenville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who dumped a litter of puppies in an empty parking lot has turned herself in.

According to Greenville police, Shaquta Armstead has been charged with seven counts of animal cruelty and seven counts of abandonment of an animal.

Armstead has been charged with dropping seven puppies in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets last week.

Through social media posts police have expressed concern for the puppies saying they are in need of their mother. As of Wednesday, they still hadn’t found the mama dog.

The department is thanking the Good Samaritan who witnessed the puppies being abandoned and called it in.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is caring for the puppies.

