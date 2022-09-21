Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Walmart to hire 40,000 mostly seasonal workers for holidays

Walmart plans to hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays.
Walmart plans to hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays.(Walmart Inc.)
By The Associated Press and ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart plans to hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, a majority of them seasonal workers.

The move announced Wednesday comes as the nation’s largest retailer and largest private employer said it is in a stronger staffing position heading into the holidays than last year.

Walmart said it is now focusing on hiring seasonal workers only, rather than permanent workers.

Just like in past years, it will first offer current workers the opportunity to pick up additional shifts if they want to earn extra money for the holidays.

Companies that typically hire thousands of seasonal workers are again heading into the holidays during one of the tightest job markets in decades, making it again challenging to find the workers they need.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bus struck a 15-year-old who was on the sidewalk and then crashed against the...
School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston
Troy Bittner
Grand jury indicts man accused of defrauding Carolina Pines RV resort out of nearly $1 million
Joshua Whitney
Horry County man accused of forcing woman into truck, assaulting her
Hurricane Fiona is expected to strengthen some more today.
FIRST ALERT: Fiona is now a category 4 hurricane, Hermine likely to form in the Caribbean later this week
HCPD seize over 10 kgs of Cocaine
HCPD seizes over 10 kilograms of cocaine; two arrested

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 'Shoe us the Love' campaign raises money for animal shelter
The bp Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
Two dead in BP refinery fire in Ohio
There are three major requirements that must be met for your child or children to transfer to...
Georgetown County School Board in favor of year-round school after survey results
President Joe Biden, shown at the White House, will give a speech at the United Nations General...
Biden pledges $2.9B in food security aid amid Ukraine war
This image provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows Thomas Lane, who was...
Ex-cop Lane gets 3 years in plea deal for aiding Floyd death