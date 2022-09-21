Submit a Tip
South Carolina workers quitting at fourth highest rate in the country

AP file photo
AP file photo(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new information showing South Carolina’s job market churn is not slowing down.

The Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) looks at state-level figures. The report for July 2022 shows hiring and quitting statistics.

The latest numbers show the elevated quit rates that started in early 2021 are still here and haven’t slowed down compared to last year.

Dr. Bryan Grady, Labor Market Information (LMI) Director at the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) said,

“There are more than two job openings for every unemployed South Carolinian in the state. Businesses are hiring at the fifth fastest rate among all 50 states, while workers are quitting at the fourth highest rate in search of other employment opportunities.”

The latest data shows South Carolina's labor market churn is continuing in the seasonally adjusted data that includes month-over-month and year-over-year comparisons.(SCDEW)

South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey explained that the current job market presents more choices for workers. Ellzey said the state’s unemployment rate fell to 3.1% in Aug.

