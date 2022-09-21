Submit a Tip
Solicitor pushes for accountability in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ case

By Ian Klein
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson is calling for accountability in the case of an infant who was found dead in Horry County over a decade ago.

Last week, Jennifer Sahr pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2008 death of the child, known by many as “Baby Boy Horry.” Her plea deal is structured so that she could face a sentence ranging anywhere from 2-30 years in prison.

MORE COVERAGE | Mother of ‘Baby Boy Horry’ pleads guilty in newborn’s death

Sahr could have faced a maximum life sentence had she been convicted on her original charge of homicide by child abuse. She was scheduled to go to trial in October before entering her plea.

Richardson says while his team will continue to push for jail time, it’s up to the judge once the pre-sentencing investigation is complete.

“I think we all thought at the end of the plea agreement [that] we’d have a sentencing,” he told WMBF News on Wednesday.

The investigation is conducted by an independent third party known as Probation, Parole and Pardon (PPP) to help the judge with sentencing by looking into Sahr’s past.

However, it’s ultimately up to him on where Sahr will spend the next several years.

“I’m anxious we just have to hope that justice is tempered with mercy,” said Morgan Martin, Sahr’s defense attorney.

One of the biggest disagreements between the prosecution and defense was whether or not the child was ever alive after Sahr gave birth in 2008. The child was found by utility workers in a shopping bag off Highway 544 and Meadowbrook Drive. Investigators believe he was less than two days old.

Richardson says the scientific evidence they’ve collected showing the baby was alive at some point could not be presented to the judge if it was false information.

“The state is required to tell the truth each and every time and not go forward with things we cannot prove,” he said.

While the defense believes Sahr deserves no time in prison, Richardson believes her actions towards the child deserve some sort of time spent behind bars.

“There’s a lot of different viewpoints to look at this from but we believe she should serve prison time,” he said.

This investigation is expected to take anywhere between 45 and 60 days, which pushes a possible sentencing date to the ned of the year or in early 2023.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

