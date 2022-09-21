Myrtle Beach charged after cashing in stolen lottery tickets, SLED says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is behind bars after winning money from stolen lottery tickets.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 42-year-old James Richard Esposito, II, was arrested on Sept. 9. SLED stated he’s charged with two counts of “intent to defraud, counterfeit game tickets.”

Warrants state the charges stem from two incidents on July 3. The first saw Esposito turn in 11 scratch-off lottery tickets at the Minuteman store on Pine Hollow Road, with winnings totaling $50.

That same day, Esposito allegedly also tried to turn in four more scratch-off tickets at the Lowes Foods store on South Commons Drive for a prize totaling $410.

All of the tickets were later found to be stolen from a Circle K store on Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach, where Esposito worked.

Online records show Esposito was booked and released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center the day of his arrest on a $2,500 bond.

