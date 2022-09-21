Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach charged after cashing in stolen lottery tickets, SLED says

James Richard Esposito
James Richard Esposito(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is behind bars after winning money from stolen lottery tickets.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 42-year-old James Richard Esposito, II, was arrested on Sept. 9. SLED stated he’s charged with two counts of “intent to defraud, counterfeit game tickets.”

Warrants state the charges stem from two incidents on July 3. The first saw Esposito turn in 11 scratch-off lottery tickets at the Minuteman store on Pine Hollow Road, with winnings totaling $50.

That same day, Esposito allegedly also tried to turn in four more scratch-off tickets at the Lowes Foods store on South Commons Drive for a prize totaling $410.

All of the tickets were later found to be stolen from a Circle K store on Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach, where Esposito worked.

Online records show Esposito was booked and released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center the day of his arrest on a $2,500 bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bus struck a 15-year-old who was on the sidewalk and then crashed against the...
School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston
Troy Bittner
Grand jury indicts man accused of defrauding Carolina Pines RV Resort out of nearly $1 million
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Joshua Whitney
Horry County man accused of forcing woman into truck, assaulting her
Hurricane Fiona is expected to strengthen some more today.
FIRST ALERT: Fiona is now a category 4 hurricane, Hermine likely to form in the Caribbean later this week

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Solicitor on pre-sentencing investigation for Baby Boy Horry case
.
VIDEO: 'Shoe us the Love' campaign raises money for animal shelter
Sheriff Carter Weaver said traffic is not normally a priority for the sheriff’s office since...
‘It’s time to go to work’: Georgetown Co. Sheriff looks to combat traffic accidents
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a...
Human remains found in Georgetown County; deputies investigating