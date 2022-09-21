Marion County Animal Shelter holding free adoptions to find homes for over 200 dogs, cats

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’ve been looking to add a new fur baby to your home, look no further than the Marion County Animal Shelter.

The shelter is offering free adoptions for the rest of September. It also added that there are no pull fees for rescues. The only fee potential adopters have to pay for is health certificates.

There are over 120 dogs and puppies and over 90 cats and kittens at the shelter waiting for their forever homes.

Meanwhile, the animal shelter itself has been trying to get into a new home.

These are just a few of the dogs and cats that are up for adoption. To stay up-to-date on which animals are for adoption, you should visit the shelter’s Facebook page.

WMBF News has been following the shelter’s journey to getting into a new shelter.

Back in 2016, Anderson Brothers Bank donated a building to the county, which was designated for the new shelter. But total renovations for the building are projected at $1.2 million.

County Administrator Tim Harper said that bids to renovate the site were way over the county’s estimates so they are now exploring other options to help find the shelter a new home.

Barbara Lamb, the director of the shelter, said they are currently looking at two new locations. One would be behind the current property located at 123 Dog and Cat Court in Mullins or another property the county owns by the sheriff’s office.

In the meantime, any donation helps care for the over 200 dogs and cats in the shelter.

If you would like to adopt a cat or dog, you can visit their shelter at 123 Dog and Cat Court in Mullins. The hours are 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

The shelter also has an Amazon Wish List where you can buy food, treats, blankets and toys for them.

MORE INFORMATION: Amazon Wish List for Marion County Animal Shelter

Lamb added that they would also welcome donations from local businesses such as kennels, flooring, HVAC systems, etc. to help in their shelter. Anyone interested in a sponsorship for the big-ticket items can reach out directly to the Marion County Administration Building at 843-431-5059.

