Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Marion County Animal Shelter holding free adoptions to find homes for over 200 dogs, cats

The Marion County Animal Shelter is offering free adoptions for the rest of September to help...
The Marion County Animal Shelter is offering free adoptions for the rest of September to help find homes for the 200+ animals in its shelter.(Source: Marion County Animal Shelter)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’ve been looking to add a new fur baby to your home, look no further than the Marion County Animal Shelter.

The shelter is offering free adoptions for the rest of September. It also added that there are no pull fees for rescues. The only fee potential adopters have to pay for is health certificates.

There are over 120 dogs and puppies and over 90 cats and kittens at the shelter waiting for their forever homes.

Meanwhile, the animal shelter itself has been trying to get into a new home.

These are just a few of the dogs and cats that are up for adoption. To stay up-to-date on which animals are for adoption, you should visit the shelter’s Facebook page.

Caption

WMBF News has been following the shelter’s journey to getting into a new shelter.

Back in 2016, Anderson Brothers Bank donated a building to the county, which was designated for the new shelter. But total renovations for the building are projected at $1.2 million.

County Administrator Tim Harper said that bids to renovate the site were way over the county’s estimates so they are now exploring other options to help find the shelter a new home.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Barbara Lamb, the director of the shelter, said they are currently looking at two new locations. One would be behind the current property located at 123 Dog and Cat Court in Mullins or another property the county owns by the sheriff’s office.

In the meantime, any donation helps care for the over 200 dogs and cats in the shelter.

If you would like to adopt a cat or dog, you can visit their shelter at 123 Dog and Cat Court in Mullins. The hours are 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

The shelter also has an Amazon Wish List where you can buy food, treats, blankets and toys for them.

MORE INFORMATION: Amazon Wish List for Marion County Animal Shelter

Lamb added that they would also welcome donations from local businesses such as kennels, flooring, HVAC systems, etc. to help in their shelter. Anyone interested in a sponsorship for the big-ticket items can reach out directly to the Marion County Administration Building at 843-431-5059.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bus struck a 15-year-old who was on the sidewalk and then crashed against the...
School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston
Troy Bittner
Grand jury indicts man accused of defrauding Carolina Pines RV resort out of nearly $1 million
Joshua Whitney
Horry County man accused of forcing woman into truck, assaulting her
Hurricane Fiona is expected to strengthen some more today.
FIRST ALERT: Fiona is now a category 4 hurricane, Hermine likely to form in the Caribbean later this week
HCPD seize over 10 kgs of Cocaine
HCPD seizes over 10 kilograms of cocaine; two arrested

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 'Shoe us the Love' campaign raises money for animal shelter
All of these sweet faces are up for adoption through the Marion County Animal Shelter. The...
PICTURES: Dogs & cats up for adoption at Marion County Animal Shelter
Saint Frances Animal Center launched its “Shoe Us the Love” fundraiser collecting gently worn...
‘Shoe Us the Love’: Saint Frances Animal Center raising funds by collecting shoes
Fireworks ban road sign
Horry County leaders pass first reading restricting use of fireworks in county