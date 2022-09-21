Submit a Tip
Human remains found in Georgetown County, deputies investigating

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after human remains were found in part of the Grand Strand.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were discovered in a wooded area off Kent Road, which is located in a rural part of the county off Highway 521.

Authorities added the remains appear to have been there “for an extended period of time,” according to deputies on scene. The sheriff’s office also said there is no immediate threat to the community.

