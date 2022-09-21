Horry County fireworks ordinance not a complete ban

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - You may have to think twice about setting fireworks off at the beach soon.

The Horry County Council approved the first reading of an ordinance restricting fireworks use in the county.

The county ordinance mirrors the city of Myrtle Beach, limiting when and where fireworks can be used.

“We enjoy seeing the fireworks. It’s not like it’s a lot of it, you can see it from one end to the other sometimes,” said Ray Walston, resident of Horry County.

Walston says he and his wife visit Garden City Beach almost every evening. His wife is still recovering from COVID-19.

" She got COVID a couple years ago and was on oxygen for a year and a half or so. She is just getting off of it now. We felt that the salt air has helped her lungs,” said Walston.

According to county leaders, one of the reasons for the ordinance is to reduce pollution on and around county beaches.

“Trash and pollution are very important to keep it off the beaches and we try and keep the beaches clean. But it’s not only that, it could start fires,” said Bill Howard, councilman District 2.

Howard says it is also about residents and visitors who might be disrupted by the noise of fireworks going off well into the night.

“There are people who are veterans, there’s animals and it affects everybody. It’s just important to let the public know you can’t just shoot fireworks off all night long, and keep your local residents up all night,” said Howard.

According to the ordinance, fireworks would be prohibited between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. daily, with the exception of select holidays.

The ordinance must go through two additional readings before it can be adopted.

If passed, violation fines range from $50 to $200.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.