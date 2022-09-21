Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K-9 officer

K9 Deputy Adroit-Lee
K9 Deputy Adroit-Lee(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is adding a floppy-eared new member to its team of K-9 deputies.

The new deputy puppy is currently in New York and will be arriving in a few days in Greenville County.

“He’s 8 weeks old with floppy ears, lots of wrinkles, and an exceptional nose ready to be trained for search and rescue,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

His name is Adroit-Lee which means clever or skillful, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Adroit-Lee is named after Adroit Systems Company who donated the money to make this addition possible.

Stay tuned for Adroit-Lee’s arrival and meet and greet with Sheriff Hobart Lewis!

MORE NEWS: Enjoy local eats, drinks at ‘Bourbon & Bacon Fest’ in downtown Greenville

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bus struck a 15-year-old who was on the sidewalk and then crashed against the...
School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston
Troy Bittner
Grand jury indicts man accused of defrauding Carolina Pines RV Resort out of nearly $1 million
Joshua Whitney
Horry County man accused of forcing woman into truck, assaulting her
Hurricane Fiona is expected to strengthen some more today.
FIRST ALERT: Fiona is now a category 4 hurricane, Hermine likely to form in the Caribbean later this week
A months-long investigation led to a major drug bust at a Johnsonville home, according to the...
Months-long investigation leads to major drug bust in Johnsonville

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 'Shoe us the Love' campaign raises money for animal shelter
Aniston Eve Barrington, 21 of Bennettsville; Randy Keith Johnson, 29 of McColl
Deputies: Marlboro County man facing child endangerment charges, woman helped him evade arrest
Dining with Dockery
Dining with Dockery: Cafe Vincenzo’s
McColl Elementary Middle School to go virtual for 3 days due to maintenance issue