Grandfather, grandson killed in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said two family members passed away following a crash near mile marker 72 along Interstate 85 on Tuesday night.

Troopers with Highway Patrol said a car was heading north on I-85 when it went off the road, up an embankment and hit several trees.

According to the coroner’s office, the driver, 60-year-old Kenneth Lee Henderson, was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger, 9-year-old Brently Dale Treadwell, was taken to the hospital. Brently later passed away.

Brently Treadwell
Brently Treadwell(Provided by family)

The coroner said Brently is Henderson’s grandson.

Spartanburg School District 2 confirmed Brently was a fourth grader at Sugar Ridge Elementary School.

“Brently Treadwell was an important member of our Sugar Ridge Family,” said principal Mandy Ehlich. “He was a sweet student and a one-of-a-kind friend to everyone. He had a bright smile that would light up any room and would sometimes sing a tune at lunch. He always made sure to include all of his classmates. He wanted everyone he came in contact with to feel loved and included. He will truly be missed.”

Additional counselors were at the school this morning to provide assistance to students and staff.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the celebration of life service for Dale.

This is all the information we have at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

