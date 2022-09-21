Submit a Tip
Georgetown County School Board in favor of year-round school after survey results

Could happen as soon as the 2023-24 school year
There are three major requirements that must be met for your child or children to transfer to Georgetown County school district.(Live 5)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County School District may soon move to a year-round calendar.

The School Board said Tuesday the change could happen as soon as the 2023-24 school year.

The news comes after results from a survey on the subject. The Director of Human Resources for the district, Chelice Waites, released the results during Tuesday’s meeting.

Parents, district employees, students, and other community members received surveys. On average, 57% of those surveyed preferred a modified year-round calendar.

RESULTS INCLUDE:

  • 1,735 responses from parents.
    • 58% in favor of modified year-round calendar
    • 42% prefer traditional calendar
  • 597 responses from employees
    • 64% in favor modified year-round calendar
  • 163 responses from community members
    • 46% in favor modified year-round calendar

Under the proposed 2023-24 modified year-round calendar, teachers begin the first quarter on July 27. Students begin on August 3.

The first quarter would end October 4, followed by a week-long break.

Schools would close the entire week of Thanksgiving.

The end of the second quarter would fall on December 21.

The end of the third quarter would be March 14.

The fourth quarter and end of the school year would be May 24.

The only full week off in the second semester on the proposed calendar is spring break.

The board said a finalized calendar will be released for public input before it is voted on by the school board.

