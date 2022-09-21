FIRST ALERT: Near record heat before a beautiful fall weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two more days of heat and humidity before a powerful cold front ushers in a real taste of fall by Friday and the weekend.

TODAY AND TOMORROW

Mild mornings will be followed by higher humidity and temperatures climbing near record levels for both today and tomorrow afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 80s on the beaches and lower 90s later this afternoon. Thursday in general appears to be the hottest day with the 90s area wide, including the beaches.

Highs will climb into the mid 80s. (WMBF)

The next 48 hours will humid for September. The heat index will push to the upper 90s to near 100 with plenty of sunshine.

Record high temperatures will be possible the next two days. (WMBF)

HELLO, COLD FRONT

Our first true cold front of the season arrives Thursday night into Friday morning, providing for a surge of much cooler air from the northwest. Latest model guidance suggests an isolated shower late tomorrow night as the cold front passes. We’ll keep just a 20% chance of a shower tomorrow evening. Most locations will remain dry.

An isolated shower will be possible tomorrow evening. (WMBF)

Highs are forecast to go from the 90s down to the mid to upper 70s by Friday afternoon.

A cold front will bring in cooler air and also keep Fiona far enough away. (WMBF)

High temperatures will stay in the upper 70s again on Saturday, which is ideal for weekend plans. Overnight temperatures will really take on the fall feel with inland areas dropping into the lower 50s by Friday night. Temperatures along the beaches will drop into the upper 50s to near 60. The same front responsible for the beautiful weather this weekend will also pick up Hurricane Fiona and carry it out to sea.

Hello, fall! (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.