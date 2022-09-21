Dining with Dockery: Cafe Vincenzo’s

Submit a Tip
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s Dining with Dockery, we head to Cafe Vincenzo’s near the Grande Dunes to try out some of their popular dishes.

Cafe Vincenzo’s offers a variety of food and drinks and is still relatively new to the Grand Strand!

The menu features a variety of starters, salad, pizza, and pasta dishes that you need to try on your next visit.

In the full interview above, Andrew tries out some of the popular dishes. To view the full menu, be sure to visit their website here.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

