Dining with Dockery: Cafe Vincenzo’s

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s Dining with Dockery, we head to Cafe Vincenzo’s near the Grande Dunes to try out some of their popular dishes.

Cafe Vincenzo’s offers a variety of food and drinks and is still relatively new to the Grand Strand!

The menu features a variety of starters, salad, pizza, and pasta dishes that you need to try on your next visit.

In the full interview above, Andrew tries out some of the popular dishes. To view the full menu, be sure to visit their website here.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.