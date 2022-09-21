Deputies: Marlboro County man facing child endangerment charges, woman helped him evade arrest

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is facing child endangerment charges dating back to June while a woman is also being accused of helping him avoid arrest.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Randy Keith Johnson, of McColl and 21-year-old Aniston Eve Barrington, of Bennettsville, were both arrested on Sept. 16.

According to deputies, Johnson’s arrest stems from a June 30 incident involving a child custody issue. Authorities said the complainant told deputies Johnson left their home on Lightwood Road with their 2-year-old child on a four-wheeler.

Johnson was later located on Highway 381, but allegedly law enforcement they were “not going to get near him or his child and that he was willing to die today.” He then allegedly sped off with the child into McColl as deputies tried to convince him to give them his child.

He eventually turned over the child to an adult in McColl and then fled again on the four-wheeler.

Deputies also responded to Johnson’s residence earlier in the month after reports of stolen vehicles on the property. A 2018 Polaris Razor and a 2020 Yahama dirtbike were both recovered.

On Sept. 16, Johnson was arrested with assistance from the US Marshal’s Office. It was also found that Barrington allowed Johnson to stay in a camper after being told by law enforcement that he was a wanted fugitive.

Johnson is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, child endangerment, receiving or possession of stolen property as well as a number of court warrants for failure to appear. Barrington is charged with hindering officers.

Both are being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.