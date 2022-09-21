Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother after getting hands on gun

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.(Source: MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting leaves a mother dead on Wednesday morning.

Deputies say they arrived to a house on South Pine Street at around 7:45 a.m. to find a shooting victim, a three-year-old, and a grandmother.

According to deputies, the victim was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The sheriff’s office says after speaking with the grandmother it was determined that the incident was a result of the young child gaining access to an unsecured gun and accidentally shooting their mother.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says the victim, 33-year-old Cora Lyn Bush, was pronounced dead at 9:46 a.m. at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Coroner: 68-year-old was working in yard when hit, killed by truck off Pee Dee Highway
1 hurt in Socastee area shooting, police investigating
Victim shot at Socastee-area car wash driven to restaurant, police say
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a...
Human remains found in Georgetown County; deputies investigating
The forecast track calls for a tropical storm to form tonight.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Hermine and Ian expected to form later today
Sheridan was last seen alive on Ocean Blvd. in the late morning of September 19.
One year later psychiatrist says Sheridan Wahl could have experienced a ‘first break’

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 20 displaced after fire at a Carolina Forest apartment building
The forecast track calls for a tropical storm to form tonight.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Hermine and Ian expected to form later today
Tico, a rescued racoon, is in the running to be America's Favorite Pet.
SC raccoon in the running to be America’s Favorite Pet advances to Top 5
1 hurt in Socastee area shooting, police investigating
Person shot at Socastee car wash parking lot driven to nearby restaurant, police say
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) is lifted in the air by offensive lineman Will...
Fast start lifts Coastal Carolina past Georgia State, 41-24