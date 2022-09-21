3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother after getting hands on gun

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting leaves a mother dead on Wednesday morning.

Deputies say they arrived to a house on South Pine Street at around 7:45 a.m. to find a shooting victim, a three-year-old, and a grandmother.

According to deputies, the victim was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The sheriff’s office says after speaking with the grandmother it was determined that the incident was a result of the young child gaining access to an unsecured gun and accidentally shooting their mother.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says the victim, 33-year-old Cora Lyn Bush, was pronounced dead at 9:46 a.m. at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

