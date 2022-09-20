Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

WATCH LIVE: Vice President Harris to speak at SC State Fall Convocation

By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Orangeburg Tuesday afternoon.

Don’t see the live video? CLICK HERE.

Harris will speak at South Carolina State University’s Fall Convocation.

The vice president will help the university welcome its largest freshmen class in 15 years.

This is Harris’s third visit to South Carolina since becoming vice president.

She recently visited in June for the state Democratic Party’s Blue Palmetto Dinner.

She is at least the fourth member of the Biden Administration to visit our state since December

