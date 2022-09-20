Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival

Tim McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage at the Boots in the Park festival Saturday. (Source: @whodis88 / POP NATION /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (Gray News) – County superstar Tim McGraw took a tumble off the stage during a festival performance Saturday.

In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage at the Boots in the Park festival in Tempe, Arizona.

The video shows the singer kneel on stage to highlight a member of his band. When he stands up, he lost his balance and fell backward off the stage.

McGraw landed on his feet, seemingly uninjured, and turned the fall into a chance to greet fans along the barrier with hugs and high-fives before returning to the stage.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Coroner’s office identifies 71-year-old motorcyclist killed in head-on collision near Loris
A school bus crashed into a building in North Charleston Tuesday morning.
School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston
Authorities say Vanessa Cross was 8 months pregnant when she was shot and killed in a Marion...
Report: 6-year-old son of slain pregnant mother in Marion told neighbor about shooting
HCPD seize over 10 kgs of Cocaine
HCPD seizes over 10 kilograms of cocaine; two arrested
Troy Bittner
Grand jury indicts man accused of defrauding Carolina Pines RV resort out of nearly $1 million

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 6-year-old couldn't identify mom's shooter
FILE – The NTSB, which has no regulatory authority and can only ask other agencies to act, said...
NTSB wants all new vehicles to check drivers for alcohol use
This undated U.S. State Department photo shows Ambassador Lynne Tracy.
Biden formally nominates new ambassador to Russia
FILE - Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan...
US stocks fall broadly ahead of key Fed decision on rates
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Orangeburg Tuesday afternoon.
Vice President Harris speaks at SC State Fall Convocation