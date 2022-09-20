Submit a Tip
Thousands win money in SC lottery using series of identical numbers

Powerball generic
Powerball generic(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials from the South Carolina Education Lottery said thousands of players in South Carolina recently won money in the Pick 3 drawings with three identical numbers.

Officials said 0-0-0 was drawn on Sep. 10 and Sep. 17, 1-1-1 was drawn on Sep. 13, and 2-2-2 was drawn on Sep. 6.

According to officials, there were more than 33,000 winning tickets from these drawings, and the prizes totaled around $8.3 million.

Officials called the stretch of drawings “unprecedented” and said these triple number combinations are some of the most chosen by players.

Pick 3 tickets can be cashed at lottery retailers around the state, and winners can claim their prizes up to 180 days after the drawing.

