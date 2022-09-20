Submit a Tip
SCHP: Crash closes I-95S in Dillon County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Hampton County.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Hampton County.(WTOC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - All lanes of I-95S are closed after a crash Tuesday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 6 a.m. half a mile north of Exit 181B-South Carolina 38 Westbound to Bennettsville on I-95S.

The number of vehicles is currently unknown. It is also unknown if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

