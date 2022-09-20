Submit a Tip
School bus crashes into building in North Charleston

A school bus crashed into a building in North Charleston Tuesday morning.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A school bus crashed into a building in North Charleston Tuesday morning.

The bus crashed into the Neighbor Store on East Montague Avenue.

North Charleston Police and Fire and Charleston County EMS could be seen on the scene.

There was no immediate word if children were on the bus at the time.

The North Charleston Fire Department says minor injuries were reported.

People are asked to avoid the area of East Montague Avenue and Luella Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

