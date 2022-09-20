Months-long investigation leads to major drug bust in Johnsonville

Submit a Tip
A months-long investigation led to a major drug bust at a Johnsonville home, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.(Source: FCSO)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was taken into custody and another is still wanted after a massive drug bust in Johnsonville, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said after a months-long undercover operation, the FCSO SWAT team and investigators with the FCSO Narcotics Bureau executed a search warrant Tuesday morning at a home on Azalea Street.

The search resulted in the seizure of heroin, guns and drug distribution paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said they seized 534 grams of heroin, which is about 1,700 doses.

Authorities said that some of the items discovered in the raid had been tied to overdose deaths in Florence County. A lab analysis will determine whether the drugs seized contain fentanyl.

During the raid, 52-year-old Malissa Hamilton was arrested. She is charged with trafficking heroin and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Malissa Hamilton
Malissa Hamilton(Source: Florence County Detention Center)

Investigators have also obtained arrest warrants for William Hamilton on drug charges. He is described as a 52-year-old black man, 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 280 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 326.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

