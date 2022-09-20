Submit a Tip
McColl Elementary Middle School to go virtual for 2 days due to maintenance issue

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A maintenance issue is forcing one school in Marlboro County to go virtual for the next two days.

The Marlboro County School District announced that McColl Elementary Middle School will be virtual on Wednesday and Thursday because of a water leaked that has to be fixed at the school.

The district said it’s the only school that is being impacted, and that all other schools will attend in person.

McColl Elementary Middle School teachers will follower their regular schedules and will provide live instruction through Google Meet.

