Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Inflation could cost your family an extra $11,500 this year

Prices are up 8.5% year over year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - New estimates from NerdWallet project that, due to inflation, the average household would have to spend an extra $11,500 this year in order to maintain the same standard of living as previous years.

Elizabeth Renter from NerdWallet explained that groceries would cost around $100 more per month and utilities an extra $70 monthly.

Renter offered a few tips for holding down increased costs:

Make simple changes to reduce spending: something as simple as switching to generic products could make a big difference.

Prepare for higher interest rates: put off big purchases if possible until interest rates come back down.

Continue to put money away in an emergency fund: those extra dollars may come in handy if inflation persists.

If you can’t put more money into emergency savings and these rising prices are putting you over the edge, one option for assistance is visiting 211.org or call 211 to get in touch with community resources in your area

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Coroner’s office identifies 71-year-old motorcyclist killed in head-on collision near Loris
A school bus crashed into a building in North Charleston Tuesday morning.
School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston
Authorities say Vanessa Cross was 8 months pregnant when she was shot and killed in a Marion...
Report: 6-year-old son of slain pregnant mother in Marion told neighbor about shooting
HCPD seize over 10 kgs of Cocaine
HCPD seizes over 10 kilograms of cocaine; two arrested
Troy Bittner
Grand jury indicts man accused of defrauding Carolina Pines RV resort out of nearly $1 million

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 6-year-old couldn't identify mom's shooter
This undated U.S. State Department photo shows Ambassador Lynne Tracy.
Biden formally nominates new ambassador to Russia
FILE - Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan...
US stocks fall broadly ahead of key Fed decision on rates
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Orangeburg Tuesday afternoon.
Vice President Harris speaks at SC State Fall Convocation
A sea otter was caught on camera stealing a surfer's board.
‘It was like a scary movie’: Otter climbs onto surfboard, has standoff with surfer