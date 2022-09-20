Submit a Tip
Horry County Schools outperforms state, shows progress in End-of-Course exams

(MGN Online)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Education released the results for the 2021-2022 End-of-Course exams, and it shows Horry County Schools outperformed the state on all assessments and saw gains in student scoring.

The End of Course Examination Program (EOCEP) measures achievement in core high school courses such as Algebra I and English II. The results are also in the state accountability ratings for middle and high schools.

In order to meet federal accountability requirements, all public high school students must take the tests by the third year of high school and middle school students taking more rigorous courses may take the Algebra I exam as early as seventh grade.

Here are the results for Horry County Schools:

Algebra I – 78.1% of students passed with a 57% or higher

  • 12 percentage points higher than last year’s scores
  • State’s average passage rate is 66%

Biology I – 68.4% of students passed with 55.3%

  • 6.3 percentage points higher than last year’s scores
  • State’s average passage rate is 57.5%

English II – 87.2% of students passed with 71.6% or higher

  • State’s average passage rate is 84.3%

U.S. History and Constitution – 69.5% of students passed with 52.4% or higher

  • State’s average passage rate is 56.5%

