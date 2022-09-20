Submit a Tip
Horry County police searching for missing at-risk man

(Source: Horry County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police are searching for a missing man last seen Monday night.

According to the Horry County Police Department, George Confair, 78, was last seen just before 6 p.m. on Monday near Carolina Gardens Senior Living off of Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet.

Confair may have dementia and is considered at risk.

He is approximately 6′2″ and 230 pounds, with blonde-gray hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black leather vest, brown boots and a black cowboy hat.

Police say they believe he left on foot.

Anyone with information about Confair’s location is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520

