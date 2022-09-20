Horry County man accused of forcing woman into truck, assaulting her

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County man has been charged with kidnapping and assault, according to the Horry County Police Department.

On Aug. 11, officers received a call of a possible kidnapping of a woman who had been repeatedly beaten over several days.

The victim told police she left a friend’s house on Aug. 9 around 5 a.m. and was walking to the Shell Gas Station on Highway 544 when the suspect pulled up in a truck and forced her inside. The report states that the suspect then punched and kicked the victim numerous times.

According to the report, the truck could not be opened from the inside and the only way out was through the windows.

The victim said she had not been in contact with the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Joshua Whitney, but he may have known her location because of a Facebook post.

Police were able to arrest Whitney after officers spotted him on Monday along Hwy. 378 near Cat Tail Road and initiated a traffic stop.

The report shows that the vehicle came to a stop but drove off leading to a chase. The chase took police into Marion County before returning to Horry County.

Whitney got out of the car and took off on foot before being caught by police.

He is currently being held with no bond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.