Grand jury indicts man accused of defrauding Carolina Pines RV resort out of nearly $1 million

Troy Bittner
Troy Bittner(Source: JRLDC)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man is accused of stealing nearly $1 million for a well-known RV resort in Horry County.

A federal grand jury indicted 53-year-old Troy Bittner on five counts of wire fraud.

The indictment alleges that Bittner, while in his role as a manager at Carolina Pines RV Resort, used his access to the company’s credit card reservation system to commit wire fraud.

According to the indictment, much of the wire fraud happened during the COVID-19 pandemic when it was common for people to cancel their reservations.

The indictment shows that even though certain guests stayed at Carolina Pines, Bittner would use the electronic payment system to initiate a refund as if those guests had canceled their reservations. Instead of directing the refunds to the credit cards on file, Bittner would instead issue the refunds to his own personal credit cards, according to federal court documents.

The indictment states that during a 26-month period, he received over $800,000 in fraudulent refunds at the expense of Carolina Pines.

Bittner entered a not guilty plea last week and was given a $20,000 unsecured bond. According to court documents, some of the conditions of his release are that he must surrender his passport and he is not to travel outside of the state of South Carolina.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison, in addition to forfeiture and restitution.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, the FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

