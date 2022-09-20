FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Gaston forms, Fiona growing stronger, watching the Caribbean again

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -

HURRICANE FIONA

At 5:00 PM, the center of Hurricane Fiona was located near latitude 22.6 North, longitude 71.8 West. Fiona is moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph. This general motion is expected to continue into tonight, followed by a turn toward the north on Wednesday. A turn toward the north-northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected on Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will gradually move away from the Turks and Caicos tonight and Wednesday, and approach Bermuda late on Thursday.

Latest stats (WMBF)

Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph with higher gusts. Fiona is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.

Heavy rains around the center of Fiona will impact the Turks and Caicos through this evening with continued life-threatening flooding. Localized additional flash and urban flooding is possible in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Forecast track (WMBF)

wells generated by Fiona are affecting the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the northern coast of Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the southeastern Bahamas. These swells will continue to spread westward across the southwestern Atlantic toward the central and northwestern Bahamas and the east coast of the United States through midweek. Swells from Fiona are expected to reach Bermuda later this week. The swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

TROPICAL STORM GASTON

Gaston has winds of 40 mph winds. (WMBF)

At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Gaston was located near latitude 34.7 North, longitude 44.4 West. Gaston is moving toward the north-northeast near 17 mph. A turn to the northeast is expected on Wednesday, followed by a motion to the east. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or two. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center. Gaston will weaken in the North Atlantic by this weekend and will not be a threat to the US.

Forecast track. (WMBF)

CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT

A tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Caribbean Islands continues to show signs of organization. Additional development is expected, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next few days as the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea. Interests in the Windward Islands should closely monitor the progress of this system as heavy rainfall and gusty winds could affect these islands beginning on Wednesday.

The next area to watch is a cluster of thunderstorms moving into the Caribbean with an 80% chance of development. (WMBF)

Models are in very good agreement on this system developing by the end of the week and then potentially entering the Gulf of Mexico next week where environmental conditions will be favorable for development along with very warm water temperatures.

Forecast models indicate the system potentially entering the Gulf of Mexico next week. (WMBF)

