FIRST ALERT: Few more days of heat & humidity before fall weather arrives

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Three more days of humidity before a true cold front brings a true taste of fall to the Carolinas.

TODAY

Temperatures will climb quickly today with higher values of humidity. Highs will reach the upper 80s on the beaches today with the lower 90s inland. The heat index will reach the low-mid 90s today, making for an unseasonably warm September day.

It will feel like the lower 90s today.
It will feel like the lower 90s today.(WMBF)

THROUGH THURSDAY

Wednesday & Thursday will see increasing temperatures and climbing humidity. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s for the beaches by Thursday. Meanwhile Inland, we will see the 90s continue into the low-mid 90s by Thursday afternoon. Feels-like temperatures will continue to climb each day, leading to the mid-upper 90s for the heat index by Thursday afternoon. Despite higher values of humidity, we will remain dry through both of these days as a cold front approaches the area.

Three more days of heat and humidity!
Three more days of heat and humidity!(WMBF)

HELLO, COLD FRONT

Our first true cold front arrives Thursday night into Friday morning, providing for a surge of cooler air from the northwest. Highs are forecast to go from the upper 80s to lower 90s to the mid-upper 70s by Friday afternoon.

Here's a look at the cold front for this weekend.
Here's a look at the cold front for this weekend.(WMBF)

Highs will stay in the upper 70s Friday & Saturday, which is deal for weekend plans. The best part about the weekend? Those morning temperatures! Because of the cold front, morning temperatures will fall into the lower 50s Saturday morning for inland areas. Across Horry County, the temperatures Saturday morning will range from the mid 50s to right at 60 for the beach.

Highs will fall behind the cold front and provide for a beautiful weekend.
Highs will fall behind the cold front and provide for a beautiful weekend.(WMBF)

By the end of the weekend, highs remain comfortable. We will see the low-mid 80s return by Sunday before another cold front arrives Monday night.

