Explosion reported at Chicago building; at least 6 taken to hospital

Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.
Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.(Source: WLS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) - First responders are at the scene of an explosion at a Chicago apartment building on Tuesday morning. The building has partially collapsed.

Six people have been taken to the hospital, with three victims serious to critical, the Chicago Fire Department tweeted.

An adjacent building is being evacuated, and searches are underway, the fire department said.

The explosion happened at Central and West End, and a mass casualty EMS bus is heading to Washington and Central, authorities said.

First responders arrived at the scene of an explosion at an apartment building in Chicago...
First responders arrived at the scene of an explosion at an apartment building in Chicago Tuesday.(Chicago Fire Department via Twitter)

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted that she is aware of the incident and is “closely monitoring the events and both the Chicago Fire Department and the Department of Buildings are onsite at the collapse. We will provide updates as the situation develops.”

The source of the explosion isn’t known, but bricks from the building could be seen covering the ground and nearby cars.

A bomb squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have also responded to the scene.

