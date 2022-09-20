Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Conway new development, historic sign preservation push forward

City of Conway seeks input for new master plan for downtown, Riverfront
City of Conway seeks input for new master plan for downtown, Riverfront
By Eric Richards
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The first reading of an ordinance for the proposed Conway Landmark Sign Program, passed unanimously at Monday afternoon’s city council meeting.

“We tweaked this format to provide the preservation of Conway’s unique character, preserve identity and confirm a sense of place that exists within the business district,” said City Planning and Development Director, Allison Hardin.

There are a handful of businesses downtown with the historic designation that will have to properly maintain their signage, and make repairs in a timely manner.

There would also be an opportunity for a business to take the sign if they have to relocate due to things like a natural disaster.

“It’s iconic, it’s something that helps tie into our Downtown,” said Hardin.

Along the riverwalk, there is renewed talk of a light rail train system that could go from Myrtle Beach to Conway. Levester Marshall, who has lived in Conway for 30 years, is on looking forward to seeing the light rail become a reality.

“It wouldn’t hurt anyone, especially if it will help the economy. It would be nice,” said Marshall.

As part of the Conway Master Plan, the first reading of an ordinance to adopt the 2022 Conway Pathways and Trails plan also passed unanimously.

It would provide new and upgraded bike paths and walkways and develop new trails along the river.

“Honestly, I think it’s a great idea, to bring more people into Conway,” said Bonfire Restaurant Manager, Alysa Haik.

The council is expected to take up both ordinances for a second reading at the next meeting on Oct. 3.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

