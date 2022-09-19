Submit a Tip
Woman’s body found inside a suitcase in the desert

Officers arrived at the scene and found a body, later identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede, inside a suitcase. (Source: azfamily)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – A woman riding a bike in an Arizona desert made a gruesome discovery Saturday morning.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a body was found in a suitcase.

A neighbor said the bicyclist posted on the Next Door app that she saw something disturbing, AZ Family reported.

She went back to the area when there was more daylight and said she found a knee and head sticking out of a suitcase.

Authorities later identified the woman as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede. Details about her death have not been disclosed.

An investigation is underway to learn more about what happened.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

