WATCH: NBC News special coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

(Joel Rouse / Ministry of Defence / Open Government Licence (UK))
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 7 minutes ago
LONDON (WMBF) - The funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II is now underway in London.

The longest-serving monarch in British history died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Her oldest son, Charles, has since succeeded her as king.

You can watch special live coverage from NBC News below:

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

