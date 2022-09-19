WATCH: NBC News special coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

LONDON (WMBF) - The funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II is now underway in London.

The longest-serving monarch in British history died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Her oldest son, Charles, has since succeeded her as king.

