Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at SC State Fall Convocation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at South Carolina State University’s Fall Convocation Tuesday.

The convocation starts at 1 p.m.

University officials say this is the school’s largest freshman class in 15 years.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.