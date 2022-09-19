SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Secondary 45 Sunday night near Strickland, authorities say.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to SCHP, the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Secondary 45 as an SUV was traveling southbound on the same road. The driver of the motorcycle attempted to pass another vehicle but collided with the SUC on the southbound side of the road.

SCHP said the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver has not yet been identified.

SCHP is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

